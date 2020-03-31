The wife of a famous chess player died after terrible accident (photos)

Wife of three-time winner of the chess Olympiad in the national team of Armenia, the world chess blitz champion, famous chess grandmaster Levon Aronian has died in hospital after a terrible car accident.

“I have no words to Express the sorrow in connection with the death of my wife Ariana. She was smart, hardworking and cheerful, lived a great life. I love you honey, rest in peace”, — wrote 37-year-old Levon Aronian on Twitter.

33-year-old Australian Ariana Caoili (pictured), who was also a chess player, had an accident in the night of March 15 in Yerevan. Ariana, was driving a Lexus, lost control and crashed into a concrete column of the bridge. Rescuers had to use special equipment to rescue the girl from the cab. The victim was taken to the medical center Astghik, she later transferred to the intensive care unit because of breathing problems.

Caoili Ariana was born in 1986 in the Philippines. Woman international master in chess. Champion Oceania 2009, participant seven chess Olympiads. In 2013 she lived and worked in Armenia. In 2017, shortly after GM won the world Cup, married Aronian.

He and Ariana had not been married for three years

.

Photo Instagram

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter