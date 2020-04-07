The wife of Alec Baldwin’s pregnant with fifth child

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin. Photo: Getty Images

Wife of American actor Alec Baldwin Hilaria shared with fans of good news. In his Instagram Hilaria published a video, which is recorded in the office of us.

In the video you can hear the baby’s heartbeat, which bears a woman.

Turn on the sound… I’m giving you the opportunity to tell your child because I have no words to Express the feelings it awakens in me the sound. Good news: this baby feels well and she is healthy. I really wanted to share this with you. We’re back! signed Hilaria video.

A year ago, Hilaria had a miscarriage, but after a few months she was pregnant again. Unfortunately, the next pregnancy was also unsuccessful.