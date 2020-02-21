The wife of football player national team of Ukraine was bitten by an ostrich (photo)

Pretty footballer’s wife Turkish Kayserispor and the Ukrainian team Artem Kravets Anna, who gave birth in 2017 with the forward of the two sons of Ivan and Vlad, complained to his followers on Instagram that during holiday in Bali she was bitten by an ostrich.

“My list of fails added another: I got bit by an ostrich… And it was very painful) But I wanted to go back to Bali Safari Park. Who is better left in the photo, the beauty of Chloe or me?” — posted by Anna Kravets, accompanied post a photo with a cute monkey.

Note that the mother of two children, often puts social sharing hot pics. Fortunately, searing brunette is in great shape. Although, in her own words, eating a lot of sugar.

Recall that the former football player of “Dynamo”, “Arsenal”, “Stuttgart” and “Granada” Artem Kravets met his future wife in 2008 on the Internet and their first date took place at the bowling club. Two years later, the couple got married, and November 25, 2017 Anna gave birth to twins.

By the way, in his time, he and his wife bought the equipment for the maternity ward of the hospital.

The national team of Ukraine 30-year-old striker Artem Kravets has spent 23 matches and scored 8 goals, as a candidate for a ride with a team of Andriy Shevchenko for the upcoming Euro 2020.

Photo Instagram

