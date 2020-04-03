The wife of former captain Dynamo has told how he overcame coronavirus (photo)
Wife of the former captain of Kiev “Dynamo” the defender Mykola Morozyuk, who now plays in Turkey for “caykur Rizespor”, infected with a coronavirus.
How was the fight against the disease, Irina Morozyuk shared with your followers on Instagram.
“Two weeks ago I got sick with some virus, like SARS. The doctor then said that 50/50 maybe, coronavirus, maybe no. I had 3-4 days major symptoms are gone, but there was only a loss of sense of smell — I haven’t felt the taste and smell.
I started tickling in the chest and wanted to cough. Then the temperature rose: not above 37.5, but it was very bad. It lasted 3 days and on the 4th the temperature had gone and I felt better. The last 2 days I have already feel that you eat.
The doctor looked at me and said that all is well, but need to pass a test for antibodies. It showed a positive result. She calls me and says that I have a positive result. It turns out, 2 weeks ago I had coronavirus without complications.
I will re-rent analysis, but I say that the illness has passed. For them it is very important to find out if I’m a carrier and not contagious to other people. I’m serious about this and no one contacted. Only child and nanny, but they feel good.
Who says I’m lying — you are kind of dorky. I tell it like it is. I’m glad I had it in this form. God forbid that I now had immunity. I am happy that now they are ill. Would to God that I had these antibodies, and this year I’m not sick with coronavirus, “said moroziuk live on the page.
As confirmation of the words Irina posted a photo of the conclusion from the lab with the results of the blood test.
