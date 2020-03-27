The wife of Igor Nikolaev commented on his illness

The wife of the Russian singer Igor Nikolaev hospitalized with suspected coronavirus in Komunars’ke a hospital, commented on his illness. Julia Proskuryakova appealed to all concerned on his page in Instagram. She asks him not to pester them with phone calls and questions, not to think of versions, and wait for the test results. Says 60-year-old Nikolaev now is not the time to be nervous.

“Please stop calling and napisyvat, give the opportunity to relax, focus and learn everything! If you are really so worried, just wait and don’t pull us! Please! Show tact and give us the opportunity to exhale and breathe! Don’t call Igor, please, he now needs to rest, not to worry and to wait for the results of the analysis! Before the official diagnosis, we have no information to anyone not going to give, neither I nor our CEO, none of our family!”, writes Proskuryakova.

In the same specialised Moscow hospital and is Lev Leshchenko with confirmed coronavirus. According to official data of physicians, the famous actor became easier.

Star patients in Kommunarka may become more as celebrity big company in a restaurant to celebrate the birthday of Alla Cool. Among the guests was a 78-year-old Leshchenko.

