The wife of Prince Charles Camilla rode on the bus and isolated themselves from the coronavirus (photo…

Prince Charles of Wales and his wife Camilla, who together recently paid a visit to the tower, this time visited the London transport Museum. The Daily Mail reports that the couple was not afraid of inclement weather, armed with umbrellas. In the Museum, they arrived at a new, environmentally friendly two-story electroautomate, who picked up a 71-year-old Charles and 72-year-old Camille near their residence Clarence house.

Boarding the bus at Clarence House, The Prince and The Duchess are given a ride to their engagement on a new fully electric double decker bus. Next stop, the London Transport Museum in Covent Garden! pic.twitter.com/TNw0UAbGE0 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) March 4, 2020



Looking around the Museum, the Duchess Chornoliska stopped at one of the exhibits — single the bomb shelter during the second world war. “I have isolated themselves,” joked Camille, referring to observed the country’s outbreak of coronavirus. The number of people infected in the UK has amounted to almost 90 people.

During the visit Camilla was in a blue coat and black gloves. However, Charles, shaking hands greeting his persons without this protective accessory. during an official ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, the elder son of Charles, Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton is now on an official visit to Ireland, made a joke at the evening reception in Dublin that he and his wife are spreading the coronavirus. By the way, on the second day of their visit in the country were registered four new cases of infection COVID-19. Thus the total number of cases of Irish people is six people.

See also: vintage dress at the reception and in the old boots for a walk: Kate Middleton conquers Ireland.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter