The wife of the attorney General found luxury real estate in France

Reporters found the house of the wife of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan of Ryaboshapka, which is located in a quiet town in France.

The town of La Wantzenau, where the French estate of the attorney General, is on the North-East of France in the region Grand-est. It has an area of 25.39 km2 and a population of about 6,000 people. There are several kindergartens, school, supermarket and city hall.

“Coming to the train station of La Wantzenau ears has some intimidating silence. Deserted streets, a far cry geese and several times per hour beats the bell of the Church of St. Wendelin (Parish Church St. Wendelin), the patron Saint of the shepherds”, – stated in the material.

The house, which is owned by the spouse of Ryaboshapka, Olesya Bartoshuk, is easy to detect. Reporters learned from the public registry of property owners that the cottage area of 145 square meters is located on Sadovaya street (Rue des Jardins).

Olesya Bartoshuk lives here with her three sons: Timur, Luke and mark, who were born in France and are citizens of this country.

“The family home of the Ukrainian official does not stand out among the rest in La Wantzenau. He is behind a low fence and pale yellow color. According to the Declaration on the website of the NACP (National Agency for prevention of corruption) the Ruslan Riaboshapka for 2018 construction is located on a land area of just over 4 acres. The house has two floors, a garage, and the grounds are well maintained. Near the entrance is growing more coniferous trees, and the yard alone is over”, – stated in the material.

The place of residence of the wife of the attorney General was not chosen by chance. Olesya Bartoshuk works in Strasbourg, the European court of human rights (ECHR).

Before moving to France she worked in the Ministry of justice of Ukraine. Was head of the Department of civil and economic process in the national Bureau on compliance with Convention on the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

In December 2016 the spouse of Ryaboshapka bought the house for 12,392 million UAH, at the exchange rate of the Euro at that time amounted to €444 000. Not so long ago the attorney General told reporters that the purchase of real estate, he took credit: “We have not yet managed to pay such a large amount. And this situation is actually manipulated because we are still owed four hundred thousand euros on the loan. And we continue to pay it monthly. The loan is not closed.”