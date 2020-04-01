The Wimbledon 2020: an important decision

The organizers of one of the four tennis tournaments of Grand slam — Wimbledon officially announced the transfer on 2021-the year of the competition, which was held from 29 June to 12 July.

“We are very sorry to announce that AETLTC (all England club lawn tennis and croquet. — Ed.) today decided to cancel the tournament in 2020 in the concerns of the pandemic coronavirus. 134-th draw of the tournament will be held from June 28 to July 11, 2021″, — reads the statement of the organizers.

Note that one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments held since 1877, is cancelled for the first time since 1945, when Wimbledon was not held due to world war II.

In addition, the Women’s tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of tennis professionals (ATP) announced the suspension of all tournaments until July 13, 2020 the pandemic coronavirus.

As you know, because of the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection around the world massively transferred and canceled sporting events. Flash COVID-19 was recorded late last year in Wuhan, China. In the world recorded more than 850 thousand cases of infection. Was more than 41 thousand deaths. The number of infected has recovered more than 176 thousand people.

