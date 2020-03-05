The winner of the Berlinale was sentenced to prison for propaganda

Iranian Director Mohammad Rasoulof was sentenced to a year in prison for “propaganda against the system” in his films. About it reports The Guardian.

Propaganda found in the three films of Rasulova, their names are not specified.

It is noted that the Director, who is in Iran, received a notice about the verdict via text message. According to his lawyer, Nasser Zarafshan, Rasoulof not going to surrender — in particular, as noted by the Zarafshan, due to the epidemic of the coronavirus, I do not remotely appeal the verdict.

29 February it became known that Rasulova awarded the “Golden bear” — the main prize at Berlin international film festival for the film “Evil does not exist.” The statue received the daughter of the filmmaker. The winner of the Berlinale could not attend the ceremony because he 2017 forbidden to leave Iran.