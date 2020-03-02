The winner of the competition for the strangest name he learned from his parents, his name, in only 15 years…

Pizzeria Pizza Casera in the Mexican city of Merida (capital of Yucatan) has announced a competition for the strangest name. The winner received the prize — two large pizzas for the price of 49 pesos (2.49 USD). In the finals, the holders of such names as Vercingetorig, Nivea, Bottinelli, Yudhistir. However, the unconditional winner, as reported by the pizzeria on the social network Facebook, was a guy named Gray Grey Tres (Tres Cero Cero), which in Spanish means “Zero Zero Three”. He immediately became an Internet sensation.

It turned out that is the name of the young man is from birth. However, parents for a long time was not recognized as his real name. Family members and friends called the boy who grew up in the United States, “Bambino” (“Child”). And only when the student was 15 years old and the family returned to Mexico, mom and dad decided it was time to learn the truth and showed him his birth certificate. The document brought the boy in shock. “Zero Zero Three is what?” he asked. “Your name” replied the parents. Then he was only able to utter, “What?!”.

He calmed down after he realized that could be even worse. Initially the parents had planned to signify his number — 003. But the Registrar said that the child’s name cannot consist of digits. The parents wrote him letters.

“Agent 003” whose full name Gray Gray Miller Tres Santos Cable, was so named because he was the third child in the family.

Zero Zero Three is already used to his name and does not want to change. “I tease him, but over time I realized my name is a part of my personality… Thanks to him I have made many good friends. And I’m not ashamed to say that my name is exactly,” says the Mexican.

