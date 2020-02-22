The winner of the National selection for “Eurovision-2020” has become the GO-A. Team will represent Ukraine at the international song contest in Rotterdam (Netherlands) in may.

The group won the Grand final in which he fought six candidates: KRUTЬ, Jerry Heil, GO-A, David Axelrod, KHAYAT and TVORCHI. The artists presented their numbers live, which was broadcasted by the TV channels STB and NTU.

Judges selection Danilko, Tina Karol and Vitaly Drozdov distributed the points as follows: 1 — Jerry Heil, 2 — TVORCHI, 3 — David Axelrod, 4 — KHAYAT, 5 — KRUТЬ. And the highest score — 6 — the group went to the GO-A.

The audience voted this way: 1 — Jerry Heil, 2 — David Axelrod, a 3 — TVORCHI, 4 — KRUТЬ, 5 — KHAYAT. As judges, the audience put in the first place a group of GO-A.

Recall, the national selection took place in several stages. The participants competed in two semi-finals, in which three artists have reached the final. This year the organizers of the national selection changed the rules and introduced a new item to participate in the selection allowed the artists do not tour in Russia in 2014.

Around David Axelrod after the second semi-final scandal. Wife and producer artist Allen Brain has spoken about this in an interview with “FACTS.”

