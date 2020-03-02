The winners of the Berlin film festival – 2020

Ended anniversary 70th international Berlin film festival, which was held from February 20 to March 1, 2020, and announced the winners.

As reported on the website of Berlinale, “the Golden bear” for best film was given to film “Evil does not exist” (There Is No Evil) Iranian Director of Mohammadi Rasulihi. The Director is forbidden to leave Iran, so the prize went to his daughter.

The jury Grand Prix received the film “Ever. Rare. Sometimes. Always” by American Director Eliza Hittman.

In the category “Best Director” won Hong sang-soo for the film “the Woman who ran away.”

The best actor was Elio Germano for his role in the movie “I wanted to hide,” and best actress – Paula Baer, who played the main role in the film “Ondine”.

The award for “Best short film” got the tape “T” (dir. Keisha RAE Witherspoon, USA).

Special prize for the 70th anniversary of the festival gave the Directors Gustave Kervern and Benoit Delepine from France and their film “Erase history”.

The statuette for best screenplay received a drama film “Bad tales” from the brothers Dinnocenzo.

The main prize in the section Encounters went to the ribbon “Works and days” (dir. C. W. winter, Anders Edstrom, USA).

Prize of the International press Association (FIPRESCI) awarded the film “Ondine” directed by Christian Petzold from Germany.

We will remind, at the Berlin film festival premiere of the film Oleg Sentsov and Ahtem Seytablaev “Number”.