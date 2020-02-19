The winners of the British musical award Brit Awards-2020

By Maria Batterbury

Названы победители британской музыкальной премии Brit Awards-2020

The organizers of the major British music awards Brit Awards-2020, announced the winners. The awards ceremony took place in London on February 18.

Most awards were received by the young musician Lewis Capaldi (Lewis Capaldi), which was submitted in several categories.

The best British performers in 2020 became the rapper Stormzy and singer Mabel, and in the nomination “Best group” won the Foals.

The best foreign artists began Tyler, The Creator and Billy Iles.

The list of winners is as follows:

  • Best new artist: Stormzy
  • Best British performer: Mabel
  • Best British single: Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
  • Best British group: Foals
  • Best British album: Dave – Psychodrama
  • British breakthrough of the year: Lewis Capaldi
  • Rising star: Celest
  • Best foreign artist: Tyler, The Creator
  • Best foreign performer: Billy Iles

As previously reported, Billy Iles record breaker award “Grammy”.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
