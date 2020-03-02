The winners of the French film award Cesar

In Paris there was a ceremony of the French film “Cesar”, where Roman Polanski received three awards, according to Huffpost.

So, the best is the film “Les Miserables” Laga Lee. The title is a reference to the novel by Victor Hugo, but the story is different. The action takes place in 2018, the film tells about the work of the Department to combat crime in the Paris suburbs.

The best actor was Roshdy ZEM, who played Commissioner Dowd in the movie “Oh my God!”. Best actress anais Demoustier for her role in the film “Alice and the mayor.”

In the category “Best foreign film”, like most awards, the prize was given “Parasites” Pok Joon Ho.

Despite the protests and the resignation of the leadership of the French Academy, the award for best Director of an 86-year-old Roman Polanski for the film “an officer and a spy” based on the novel by Robert Harris. Also, the Director received the award for best adapted screenplay along with writer Robert Harris. Another “Cesar”, the jury gave the costume designer Pascaline tape Chavannes. Just the picture was nominated in 12 categories.

After he was declared winner, a few Actresses left the hall in protest, including French actress Adele Enel.

“The shame of it. Bravo pedophilia,” she said.

Neither Polanski nor the other members of the crew “an officer and a spy” at ceremony was not present. The day before Polanski has said it will not be at the ceremony because they do not want to be “lynched”.

Before the “Cesar” Academy building was plastered with posters calling for a boycott of the ceremony and the punishment of the Director. In front of the building held a protest demonstration.

Recall that in the 70’s, Polanski was accused of seducing a 13-year-old Samantha Gamer, after which he made a plea deal and fled the United States. The case is still not closed, moreover, he was accused of assaulting several victims. In 2018 Polanski was expelled from the American Academy.