The Witcher 2 season: the dreadful army of elvish in the program ?

The filming of season 2 of The Witcher has just started. But fans are wondering already about the plot ! Here are some clues.

What will happen in season 2 of The Witcher ? The formidable army of the elves pointing the tip of his nose ? It may well be ! MCE reveals a few clues in shooting.

They are already impatient ! The first season of the series The Witcher is output there has only been two months. Yet, the fans are interested already in season 2. In fact, the filming has just started in the United Kingdom. But a few clues betray already the next plot. Which ?

According to the website Redanian Intelligence, season 2 of The Witcher promises to be rich in surprises ! Also, some details about the plot have been released. In fact, Yennefer and Filavandrel would not be alone on the shooting. They would then be accompanied by the army of elvish Scoia’tael, so fearsome !

The Witcher season 2 : army of the elves seen in the filming

According to the media, it took three whole days to shoot the scenes with this famous army. In total, over a dozen extras were brought in to play a role in the army of The Witcher. In fact, they were all disguised with the ears of elves ! Also, a number of people present at the shooting are assigned to them. According to them, the scenes were very tiring to turn out.

The army has not been the only one to have been spotted on the filming of Dorking, England. A new character of The Witcher has also been noticed ! It would be the queen elf Francesca Findabair. This last also holds another name : Enid year Gleanna. And its presence does not augur well. In fact, she is a witch super-powerful. In the books of The Witcher, it is described as the most beautiful in the world ! Will she play his charm to achieve his ends ? As a reminder, it is precisely because of this army that the wars of continents continue !