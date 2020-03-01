The Witcher 2 season: who will play Vesemir ?

Share on Facebook

season 2 of The Witcher will be released in 2021. For the moment, the cast has not yet been unveiled in full. But we know that will be Vesemir !

The cast of season 2 of The Witcher still remains a mystery for the fans. But we know a little more about the character of Vesemir ! MCE will reveal to you who perform it.

There is no doubt ! The cast of season 2 of The Witcher can not be separated from the character of light novels. So you’ll see Vesemir ! While the series will be broadcast in 2021 on the platform Netflix, filming has already begun.

Since the beginning of the shoot, the fans of The Witcher are dig head ! But who could play as Vesemir ? According to the novels, the description of this character seems to be very special. First, the warlock would be very old. But in addition, it would be the more experienced of our community !

As well, a rumor stirred the Canvas ! Internet users believe that Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker of Star Wars, could interpret the role of the witcher Vesemir. But it’s wrong ! The series has thought of someone else. Netflix reveals the name !

The series reveals the interpreter of Vesemir

But that may well embody the role of Vesemir ? Kim Bodnia, of course ! If this name tells you maybe nothing, you have certainly already seen in the series Bron. Or, in the film Killing Eve ! Also, why The Witcher has he chosen this actor 54-year-old ?

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, creator and showrunner of The Witcher, confides : “I am delighted to welcome Kim Bodnia in the cast of The Witcher. I was able to admire his unique talent in Killing Eve and Bron and I’m excited that he brings his strength, his tenacity and his warmth to the character of Vesemir, which will be an important part of the upcoming season. “

Moreover, this last take the opportunity to mention a few clues about season 2. According to her, it will be better than the first. “This is a chance to look at our mistakes that have been made in season 1 and improve it, to tell stories in a better way, improve some things. We look at what didn’t work and it gets rid of it. We start again from zero “, explains Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.