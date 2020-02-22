The Witcher season 2: Netflix announces cast and start of filming !

The filming of season 2 of the series The Witcher has already started in the United Kingdom. Netflix announces the release of new episodes in 2021.

You loved the first season of The Witcher ? Luckily, the series returns with a second season ! Between casting, release date and intrigues, MCE will reveal to you all !

It is one of the flagship series of the end of the year. The Witcher has been a real hit with the subscribers of the platform Netflix ! To such a point that Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the creator and showrunner of the series has prepared seven seasons. Moreover, the filming of season 2 has already started in the United Kingdom.

Notice to fans of The Witcher : you will have to arm themselves with a little patience. In fact, the release of the first season was a long wait. More than a year has elapsed between the end of the filming and its airing on Netflix. The season 2 will it be too long ? If this is the case, The Witcher will not put online until the spring of 2021.

See this publication on Instagram Everyone has a weakness. Even witchers. Even witchers named Geralt. A publication is shared by The Witcher (@witchernetflix) on 7 Feb. 2020 at 8 :21 pm PST

The Witcher invites new actors for season 2

Who will be the poster for the new season ? Henry Cavill, of course ! The Witcher will continue to follow the adventures of Geralt of Riv, the main character of the saga, flesh and muscles. At her side, Freya Allan (the princess Ciri) and Anya Chalotra (the mage Yennefer of Vengerberg) remain faithful to the post ! For the plot, the trio is obviously at the head of The Witcher. Where did Yennefer ? Geralt will protect-t he Ciri ? The kingdoms of the North, will they be trapped by the empire of Nilfgaard ? Outstanding !

Of the new players are also part of the cast of the new season. To the poster of The Witcher, Christopher Hivju, the interpreter of Tormund of the essential series, hero, fantasy, Game Of Thrones. But also, Agnes Bjorn (Monster), Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9), Yasen Around (Young Wallander), and Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders). This makes it the world !