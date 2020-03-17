The Witcher season 2: the shooting paused due to the coronavirus !

Share on Facebook

After Stranger Things, this is the series The Witcher, which must cope with the consequence of a coronavirus. The filming of season 2 is suspended.

Sad news for fans of The Witcher. The filming of season 2 will be delayed because of the sars coronavirus ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

After the feature-length films, it is the turn of the series to suffer from the virus arrived from China. Riverdale, Stranger Things, The Witcher. Shows favorite of movie-goers to suspend gradually.

In fact, for several months, the world was facing a dramatic situation. And today, it is a real health crisis, which develops in more than 137 countries.

Thus, to ensure the safety of people, the different governments must put drastic measures in place. This also implies putting an end to the filming of the series.

In fact, the release of The Witcher will also be postponed. Netflix had already announced the suspension of all filming in progress for a minimum of 2 weeks.

The fans had been waiting eagerly for the season 2 of The Witcher !

“We took the decision, with immediate effect, to stop production for at least 2 weeks… This will allow everyone to have the time to take the right decisions on how to move forward. “

Announced a source to the website Deadline. Thus, after having defeated the dragons, devils and other witches, Geralt seems to put to the ground by a virus.

The series The Witcher, which was released in 2021 is expected to be delayed several weeks. See even several months. In fact, you should also count about 8 months of post-production.

In spite of everything, the producers of the series and the platform SVOD stated that all the members of the film team would receive all of their salary !

Good news for the workers who seemed anxious about this new situation. In the meantime, fans of The Witcher can always watch season 1 again ! Case to follow…