The Witcher season 2: the start of production announced by Netflix !

The mass is said : The Witcher is going to land for a 2nd season on Netflix. The platform begins production of the season scheduled for 2021.

Netflix is going to delight the fans of its series of medieval fantasy The Witcher. In fact, season 2 would already be in the pipes, as confirmed in a tweet. MCE TV says it all.

More than a year before review of Geralt of Riv on our screens. In fact, Netflix just confirmed that the season 2 of The Witcher is currently in production. Henry Cavill will propose always the role of the hero of the series, alongside Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and Freya Allan (Ciri).

While the show-runners are planning a spin-off, we know that two new sorceleurs will join the party. We even know the name of these two new congeners of the Witcher. So, Coen and Lambert will incorporate the season 2, scheduled for 2021.

February 27, 2020

Season 2 of The Witcher, already in the pipes

The saga of The Witcher follows-it’s not Game of Thrones ? After all, it is already the series by streaming the most popular in the world. It is elbow-to-elbow with The Mandalorian, produced by Disney+. If the series was a resounding success, others regret the time frame somewhat rambling. However, the prod could adjust the shooting for this next part. Season 2 has in store for us, therefore, more monsters, more intrigue, secrets of the alcove and, of course, two new sorceleurs. Ils have anything to compete with Geralt of Riv. We should, therefore, follow the origins of the lineage from which our Witcher.

About Coen and Lambert, the two new magi, both of which have served as a mentor for Ciri, in the video game series The Witcher. It is therefore very likely that their roles are similar in the series. For the time being, we do not have any photo shooting for we put the mouth water. But the latest rumors confirmed by the producers announce a comeback with a bang. According to the producer, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the narrative should be a little more chronological, to the delight of the fans somewhat confused by the timeline of the first season. There is more than to take his evil in patience.