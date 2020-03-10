The woman defeated the pharmacy because of a quarrel with a pharmacist

In Irkutsk the woman ransacked the pharmacy and hit the pharmacist for refusing to take back the purchased prescription drugs. It is reported BAGNET, referring to the publication of the “IRK.ru”.

Video of the incident appeared on YouTube. A woman in a conversation with the pharmacist pointed to the fact that the drug has side effects. In these discussions, she realized that she was being photographed and asked to remove the camera. The pharmacist said that won’t do it for their safety. After that, the Irkutsk woman resets the counter medications and begins to smash the pharmacy.

“Brought the man. And health is valuable to me!” — shouted the visitor pharmacy.

During this incident, the woman constantly insults the pharmacist and threatened her with proceedings before the court.

