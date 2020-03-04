The woman left the house stray dogs

A resident of Kostroma (Russia) was unable to get the estate of his deceased sisters, namely, apartment, land and residential building, as she bequeathed them to the shelter for stray dogs. It is stated in the decision of Sverdlovsk district court of Kostroma city.

Trying to contest the will, the woman pointed at the violation of her rights and legitimate interests of the heir. She also said that in the preparation of your latest orders her sister didn’t realize what he’s doing. The reason alleged was the action serious medical drugs that the deceased had received for cancer. The plaintiff suggested that her sister, being near death, could easily fall under foreign influence, namely, one of the shelter staff.

However, the result of the investigation in court it was proved that the sister of a disabled applicant voluntarily left the part of the property of the public organization of help to animals “Right to life”. According to “Russian newspaper”, when the condition of the patient deteriorated, then it looked after one of the employees of the shelter, who was also her roommate.

The notary who draws up the will of the deceased, also gave his testimony in court. According to her, drawing up the document, she did not have doubts in capacity of the testator. A neighbor of the shelter left the resolution of the claim at the discretion of the court, stating that she has no personal interest in the outcome of the case. In the end, the judge rejected the plaintiff in satisfaction of the requirements. Later, the sister of the deceased tried to appeal the decision to the regional court, however it left it unchanged, and it entered into force, according to BAGNET, referring to the media.