The woman more than 10 years kept the body of her husband

A woman from the United States almost 11 years kept in the freezer the body of her dead husband. Reported by the Associated Press.

Police found in the house of 75-year-old woman a dead man in the freezer. When man also was a notarized note date 2 Dec 2008. It was said that his wife was involved in his death.

Also from the paper, it became clear that the man tried several times to commit suicide, but the wife wouldn’t let him. Therefore, the American pointed out in a note that will not die because of suicide, so as not to upset my wife.

Presumably the man was sick with cancer. How and when he died, and who put his body in the freezer is unknown.

The police presume to know the details of the incident, they will not succeed because of limitation of the incident.