The woman played the violin during the removal of the tumor on the brain (video)

The woman from the UK found a brain tumor. Before the operation the patient had a question if she could play the violin during medical procedures. It is reported by ITV News on the YouTube channel.

The doctor went to the musician at the meeting. At first the woman was given the anesthesia, and then woke her up. Until the British cut out the tumor, she played the violin. Unusual incident captured on video.

It is noted that the doctors found it easier to monitor the brain activity of the patient during surgery. The surgery was successful.