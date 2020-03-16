The woman saw the Ghost of his dead father at his favorite bar (photo)

33-the summer inhabitant of great Britain, Katie Taylor was shocked to see his late father Roger in the bar “Black dog” in Lincolnshire. This place he often visited during his life.

“Ghost” was caught on a web camera mounted in the school Ghostbusters group Retford Ghost Hunters posted photos on the social network Facebook. According to the newspaper Daily Star, teacher Cathy is confident that misty figure in the photos is the exact copy of her dad, a taxi driver who died in March 2016 from lung cancer and pneumonia at the age of 60 years.

“This photo clearly depicts a male face, and the resemblance to my father is remarkable. Everyone I showed it to said, “Wow, it really is your dad,” says the woman.

The bar owner Chris Knowles says he lives with his family in the same old building for four years. Long ago noticed some oddities. “We often feel someone’s invisible presence in the room when, besides us there’s nobody there,” he says.

