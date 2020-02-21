The woman spent the whole night in icy water on a sunken car

In the British town of Monmouth, Wales, has rescued a woman who spent 12 hours on submerged in a flood car. About this newspaper the Daily Mirror.

On the morning of 17 February, the 63-year-old Jeff Handley was walking the dog and noticed in the water a woman. “I asked her if everything was okay. She said, “No, help me, please.” The current was fast. I was afraid that if I try to save her, both of us will wash away,” recalls Hanley. He called the nearby 51-year-old Mark Smith. He took off his clothes and went into the icy water.

Smith was safely ashore 62-year-old woman, whose name is not specified. “When we got on land, I returned to the car and gave her my coat. Then I hugged her and tried to find out how she feels. It was bad. She then regained consciousness, then was again disconnected. When I swam up to her and turned on the car, I felt this strong for. Imagine how she was scared to stay in there all night,” said Smith.

Later they were approached by 21-year-old son Adam Handley. “She had such pale hands and blue lips,” he recalls. According to the preliminary version, the woman arrived in Monmouth on business and happened to be flooded due to the flooding area. She climbed on the machine and began to wait for help passers-by. It is noted that her cell phone was out of reach.

The victim was taken to hospital where she is being treated. Its current state is not specified.