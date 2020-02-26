The woman started to pee beer from a chronic illness and has discouraged doctors

In the US, 61-year-old woman found a unique disease, which her bladder has started to produce alcohol.

Doctors from Pittsburgh reported that the patient came in with complaints of malaise, Daily Mail reports.

The scientists analyzed the and discovered she had a liver problem and put it in the queue for transplantation. The doctors suggested that the woman abused alcohol, because in her urine found ethanol.

“During the first consultation, our specialists came to the conclusion that the patient hides the disorder associated with the consumption of alcohol. However, we then conducted a blood test for the metabolites of ethanol, and he gave a negative result,” scientists believed.

In the course of further examination, was found a disease that turned its bladder into a “brewery”. Unusual disorder is explained by the fact that the patient had consumed a lot of sugar, which later absorbed the bacteria that cause fermentation. Because of this reaction and produced the alcohol.

First, the patient was prescribed antifungal antibiotics, but they didn’t help her. It was therefore decided to send her for a liver transplant.

It is noted that scientists first observed this pathology, when in the bladder formed “beer”.

