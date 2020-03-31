The woman used expired cream complexion and began to look like Shrek (photo)

35-the summer inhabitant of the British city of Manchester Jenny Coleman made a big mistake and decided to use the expired cream for tanning. As writes the edition of The Mirror, Jenny struck a couple of layers of cream on the face and body before bedtime. She noticed a strange greenish tint, but do not attach much importance.

In the morning, look in the mirror, Mrs. Coleman went into a state of shock. The mother of two children was similar, as a joke, her friends, the Wicked Witch of the West from “the Wizard of Oz” or the hero of the popular cartoon Shrek. Her skin had a distinct green color.

“He saw himself, I almost cried… I just couldn’t believe it,” admitted the woman. She had a few days bezvylazno sitting at home, Ottawa “tan”.

Means for artificial sunburn it was used for many years, and she’s on a shelf in a cupboard stood a lot of bottles. To the expiration date of the cream she did not. After this incident, she has, as she says, to have developed a paranoia she was afraid of what could happen again.

Coleman says that this story happened a few years ago, but her friend reminded her now by sending her a photograph and noting that quarantine is the time to engage in such experiments. If something goes wrong — is it still sitting at home.

