The world after the coronavirus: Yuval Noah Harari has written an article resonance for FT (full text)

Mankind is experiencing a global crisis. Perhaps, the greatest crisis of our generation. The decisions that people and governments will make in the next few weeks will probably have an impact on how will be formed the world for many years. These decisions will affect not only our health systems but also on our economy, politics and culture. We must act quickly and decisively, and to consider the consequences of our actions in the long term. Weighing alternative solutions, we must be guided by and the way to overcome the immediate threat, and what kind of world will we live after “the storm”.

Yes, the storm will pass, humanity will survive, most of us will still be alive, but we live in a different world. A short-term emergency measures will be a part of life. Such is the nature of emergencies. And they accelerate historical processes. Decisions that in normal times it takes years, today accepted instantly. Commissioned immature and even dangerous technology, because inaction would be too expensive. The whole country appeared to be “Guinea pigs” in a global social experiment. What happens when all work from home and communicate only at a distance. What happens when entire schools and universities go to the Internet. In normal times, governments, businesses and educational institutions would never have gone to such measures. But today is not peaceful times.

In this time of crisis before us two ways. The first is the choice between the totalitarian surveillance and empowerment of citizens. The second choice is between isolation along national lines, and global solidarity.

“Subcutaneous” surveillance

To stop the epidemic, the entire population should be guided by certain principles. This can be achieved in two ways. One is that the government controls and punishes the violators. Today, for the first time in history, technologies allow us to monitor and constantly. Fifty years ago, even the KGB couldn’t follow 240 million Soviet citizens 24 hours a day. While the KGB could not be assured that all collected information is processed efficiently. The KGB relied on human agents and analysts, and they just couldn’t get each agent to follow every citizen. But now the government can rely on the ubiquitous sensors and powerful algorithms, not the bailiffs of flesh and blood.

During the epidemic of the coronavirus, several governments have implemented new observation tools. The most notable case is China. Carefully tracking the smartphones people are using hundreds of millions of face detect camera and requiring people to check and report their body temperature and health status, the Chinese authorities can not only quickly identify potential carriers of the coronavirus, but also to monitor their movement and identify those who came in contact with them. There are also mobile apps that warn citizens about their proximity to infected people.

However, the use of such technologies is not limited to East Asia. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently authorized the Israeli security Agency to expand surveillance program using technology that is usually designed to deal with terrorists, to monitor patients with coronavirus. When the relevant parliamentary Subcommittee refused to authorize the measure, Netanyahu adopted its “emergency decree”.

You may think that this is nothing new. But, in recent years, both governments and corporations use increasingly sophisticated technologies to track, monitor and manipulate people. However, if we are not careful, the epidemic can become a point of no return. Not only because it can normalize the deployment of mass surveillance in countries that still have not resorted to such methods, but even more so because it marks the abrupt transition from covert surveillance to overt and total. Still, when your finger touch the screen of your smartphone and clicked on a link, the government wanted to know what presses your finger. But with the coronavirus, the focus of interest shifted. Now the government wants to know the temperature of your finger and blood pressure under his skin.

“Emergency” pudding

One of the problems that nobody knows how we’re being watched, and who knows what it can mean in the future. Video surveillance technologies evolve at a breakneck pace, and the fact that 10 years ago seemed science fiction, today outdated information. Hypothetically, consider a government that requires every citizen wore biometric bracelet. This bracelet, let’s controls the body temperature and heart rate 24 hours a day. The received data is accumulated and analyzed by government algorithms. The algorithms will know that you are sick before you yourself know it. Also, they will know where you were, and who he met. The chain of infection can be drastically reduced, if not stopped. Such a system could stop the epidemic within a few days. Sounds tempting, isn’t it?

The downside is, of course, is that it will give legitimacy to the appalling system of total surveillance. If you know, for example, I clicked on the link to Fox News and not, for example, CNN, it can tell you about my political preferences, and perhaps even my personality. If you can observe what is happening with my body temperature, blood pressure and heart rate, when I watch some video, you can learn what makes me laugh, makes me cry, and that annoys me.

It is important to remember that anger, joy, boredom and love is a biological phenomena, such as fever or cough. The same technology that identificeret cough, can easily identify laughter. If corporations and governments will massively collect our biometric data, they will be able to get to know us much better than ourselves. Then they will be able not only to predict but also to manipulate our emotions and sell us anything — be it a product or a politician. Tactics hacking data Cambridge Analytica compared with the biometric monitoring is stone age. Imagine North Korea in 2030, when every citizen must wear a biometric bracelet 24 hours a day. If you listen to the speech of the Great Leader, and the bracelet catches the controlling expression of anger, you — the end.

Of course, you could justify a biometric monitoring as a temporary measure taken during the state of emergency, which will cancel when this regime will come to an end. But temporary measures have a habit to stretch longer than the emergency. Especially because the horizon always hides another threat. For example, my home country of Israel declared a state of emergency during the war of independence of 1948, which justified a number of provisional measures from the censorship of the press and confiscation of land up to the special rules for the making of the pudding (this is no joke). In the independence war has long been won, but Israel did not stop the state of emergency and not cancelled a “temporary” measure, 1948 (decree on emergency pudding was, fortunately, cancelled in 2011).

Even when the number of infections with coronavirus is reduced to zero, some governments may argue that biometric surveillance systems have to leave, because there is a risk of the second wave of the outbreak of coronavirus, or because Central Africa is new strain the Ebola virus and so on. You understand how it works. In recent years, a great raging battle for our privacy. The crisis of coronavirus could be a turning point in this confrontation. Because when people are given the choice between personal life and health, they usually choose health.

Police “on soap”

Actually, the problem is just that people put before a choice between privacy and health. It’s a false choice. We can and should enjoy and so, and so — and privacy, and health. We can protect your health and to stop the epidemic of the coronavirus not through the imposition of totalitarian measures and epidemiological surveillance, and by strengthening rights and opportunities of citizens. During this time, the most successful efforts to contain the epidemic of the coronavirus have been undertaken by South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore. While these countries are to some extent used the application for surveillance, the more they rely on extensive testing, honest reporting and voluntary cooperation of well-informed public.

Centralized monitoring and harsh punishment is not the only way to get people to follow the rules. When people are informed about scientific facts, and when they trust public authorities, citizens can do the right thing, even if Big Brother is not watching them. Reasoned and well-informed population, tend to be much more influential and effective than clueless, living in fear and hunted by the police.

Consider the example of washing hands with soap and water. It was one of the greatest achievements in the field of human hygiene. This simple act saves millions of lives every year. Today we take this for granted, but the importance of hand washing with soap and water, scientists have confirmed only in the 19th century.

