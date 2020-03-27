The world began a new economic crisis: the IMF made an important statement

Together with the rapid spread of coronavirus, the world enters a new economic crisis. On joining the global economy into recession on Friday, 27 March, said the head of the International monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva.

According to her, the crisis will be worse in 2020 than in 2008. Pandemic coronavirus will lead to the contraction of world economy in the current year and this should be done, writes Bi-bi-si.

The head of IMF said that the world is now in an unprecedented situation when a global health crisis moved into the economic and financial crisis.

While Georgieva said that if the States manage to cope with the coronavirus worldwide, and to resist the liquidity problems, then the recovery will begin in 2021.

The newspaper also reports that according to the forecasts of the Organization for economic cooperation and development, a one-month quarantine will take 2% GDP growth. This indicator is also affected by the largest in a hundred years, the crisis in the oil market.

We will remind, in connection with the pandemic coronavirus, the managing Director of the International monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva promised financial support to Ukraine, but the country should be adopted the law “on banks”, according to which it will be impossible to return to former owners of the nationalized banks.

