The world Boxing champion showed how to beat his wife on the quarantine: the scandalous video

The reigning world champion under version WBO in the second average weight, 30-year-old British boxer Billy Joe Saunders (29 wins, 14 of them by knockout, no defeats) has published a video tutorial which showed how to beat his wife during the quarantine.

In the video, the undefeated Brit fulfills the blows to the punching bag, telling the how to “hit in the jaw” and then “finish” wife, who took his abuse during home isolation.

pic.twitter.com/FESRHCQOOd — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) March 29, 2020

A scandalous video in his Twitter posted the journalist Michael Morgan after the boxer deleted the post. Morgan said that the movie was not entertaining, despite the intention of a boxer. Saunders has already apologized about the video and expressed their intolerance to domestic violence.

“I would never close the eyes to domestic violence. If I saw a man touches a woman, I would tear him to pieces. I have a daughter. If the man had touched her a finger, I would also put a stop to it. Sorry if I offended women. God bless you”, — I wrote to Billy Joe Saunders.

By the way, recently Saunders called the airline that his friends had to go, and said that the couple of athletes is suspected coronavirus. According to the publication Mirror, a boxer with a trainer in the end not allowed on the flight. Josh and Ben, naturally, was not happy with the jokes, and Billy announced that they have now a big problem. Sam Saunders has justified the act by saying that he actually suspected the British disease, but still apologized.

