The world champion of a brutal knockout sensationally lost the title

By Maria Batterburyon in News

The winner of the WBA title in the second Flyweight (up to 52,2 kg) Khalid Yafai (26-1, 15 KO) sensationally lost the title of representative of Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez (49-2, 41 KO).

A duel in the arena The Ford Center at The California Star in Frisco (USA) ended in the 9th round. Gonzalez from the first minute of the fight looked brighter worked on the case, interrupted the champion, and often checked the head opponent’s signature uppercuts.

At the end of the 8th three-minute British boxer visited the canvas, and in the 9th Gonzalez with a short right hand to the jaw won and became the new world champion.

As reported by the Free Press, unbeaten Thai boxer Apinun Hongsong effectively stopped Japanese veteran Akihiro Kondo in the battle for the right to become a contender for fight for a champion belt IBF in the light Welterweight division.

Чемпион мира брутальным нокаутом сенсационно проиграл титул

