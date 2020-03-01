The world champion of a brutal knockout sensationally lost the title

The winner of the WBA title in the second Flyweight (up to 52,2 kg) Khalid Yafai (26-1, 15 KO) sensationally lost the title of representative of Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez (49-2, 41 KO).

A duel in the arena The Ford Center at The California Star in Frisco (USA) ended in the 9th round. Gonzalez from the first minute of the fight looked brighter worked on the case, interrupted the champion, and often checked the head opponent’s signature uppercuts.

At the end of the 8th three-minute British boxer visited the canvas, and in the 9th Gonzalez with a short right hand to the jaw won and became the new world champion.

.@chocolatitobox está de nuevo en la cima del boxeo, tras derrotar por la vía del nocaut a Khalid Yafai. Luego de 8 asaltos de gran boxeo, el #nicaragüense tumbó con una potente derecha al británico en el 9no round. Ahora es el campeón de las 115 libras de la AMB. pic.twitter.com/url4uvVhfu — Harold Briceño (@BriceoHarold) March 1, 2020

As reported by the Free Press, unbeaten Thai boxer Apinun Hongsong effectively stopped Japanese veteran Akihiro Kondo in the battle for the right to become a contender for fight for a champion belt IBF in the light Welterweight division.

The most beautiful girls we have in Instagram!

Author

Maxim Bogdanov