The world is in quarantine: the empty beaches and streets of Rio de Janeiro

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Мир на карантине: опустевшие пляжи и улицы Рио-де-Жанейро

Rio de Janeiro. Photo: Getty Images

All over the world now the busiest places become symbols of emptiness. In conditions of quarantine life as if quenched.

Photos from the deserted main tourist spots on the planet look like film stills.

LeMonade has collected images showing the empty streets, beaches and stadiums of the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article