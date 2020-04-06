The world is in quarantine: training in the Park and empty shopping malls of Australia

Australia. Photo: Getty Images

The world is gaining momentum pandemic coronavirus. The streets are deserted, and public transport is unusually empty. Surrealism adds spring weather.

Public meetings in Australia is already limited to two people. Authorities urge Australians to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

LeMonade’ve collected pictures, showing the life of Australia during the quarantine.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

LeMonade previously collected images showing the empty streets, beaches and stadiums of the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.