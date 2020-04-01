“The World Is Mine!”: the wife of Monetica touching congratulated him on his birthday (photos, video)

"Моя Вселенная!": жена Монатика трогательно поздравила его с днем рождения (фото, видео)

1 April multiartist MONATIK, showing how he and his sons dancing to his song “Circles”, celebrates his birthday. He turns 34. Congratulations Dmitry Montik takes home phone, many friends and colleagues send him online greetings. The wife of the artist Irina touching congratulated him online posted a post in Instagram.

“Happy birthday, my love, my universe,” she wrote.

Joined the congratulations and Vera Brezhnev, Konstantin of Medje, performing his song “Eternity”. “Adored, respected, loved”, signed live Faith.

And presenter Katya Osadchaya remembered the first interview with Dimitri, which was recorded several years ago. Then it never appeared on the air. She also promised to show a party in honor of his birthday online.

The birthday man has posted a video and read a line about the quarantine and about how much good all of us lies ahead.

Which day quarantine…
The virus fell upon the world… the evil… crowned…
But I honestly believe that in a healthy time will tell You: Hey!
So, see you soon!
So many wonderful lies ahead of us!
Set new goals and in reality they look!
Soon will come the time to act!
Let It be the last rhyme in my 33-ri…
But the first rhyme in this April…
All good health!

Star friends of Monetica under the video leave comments of congratulations.

and Eugene Smorygin in the way Women Eugene entertains fans online.

