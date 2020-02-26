The world is not ready to who made the alarming statement of opposition to coronavirus

Experts from the world health organization came to the disappointing conclusion that the world is not ready to effectively oppose the new coronavirus COVID-19, which is in China alone has killed over 2175 people.

In particular, this was stated by Dr. Aylward, who had returned from the mission fact-finding in China with more than 20 colleagues from different countries of the world.

“A great conclusion to the world is that he’s just not ready… This epidemic is growing rapidly in different places. With it we have to struggle very quickly to prevent a pandemic”, — explained Aylward in Geneva.

According to him, the hardest thing will to countries where there is no rigid system of epidemic supervision similar to that of China.

The expert has estimated made in China, measures to control the spread of poorly understood virus as aggressive and old-fashioned, but noted that they were applied “with zeal and innovative approach to the scale that we have never seen in history.”

Meanwhile, the Chinese coronavirus reached Africa and continues to conquer new countries of Europe.

