The world’s first country with free public transport for residents and tourists

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В мире появилась первая страна с бесплатным общественным транспортом для жителей и туристов

In Luxembourg on February 29 became the first country in the world with free public transport both for locals and for tourists. The exception, as reported by AFP, made only for travel by train in first class carriages and a number of night bus routes. For the rest of the trip on buses, trams and trains won’t be charged.

Still standard annual travel cost the inhabitants of the Duchy of 440 euros.

With such step the authorities of Luxembourg, one of the smallest countries in the world, I hope to unload roads from cars. It is believed will help to fight congestion and pollution.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
