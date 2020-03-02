The world’s first country with free public transport for residents and tourists

In Luxembourg on February 29 became the first country in the world with free public transport both for locals and for tourists. The exception, as reported by AFP, made only for travel by train in first class carriages and a number of night bus routes. For the rest of the trip on buses, trams and trains won’t be charged.

Still standard annual travel cost the inhabitants of the Duchy of 440 euros.

With such step the authorities of Luxembourg, one of the smallest countries in the world, I hope to unload roads from cars. It is believed will help to fight congestion and pollution.

