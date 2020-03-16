“The worst — a terrible cough”: infected with coronavirus the man told about the symptoms…

Briton Andrew O’dwyer is now recovering after Contracting in late February, coronavirus in Italy, a country affected more than others in Europe from pneumonia a new type.

About how leaked his illness, the man said in an interview with the BBC during isolation in South-West London.

In the words of Andrew, he was told that the virus is not circulating in a ski resort, where he spent his vacation. At the same time, 21 of the 25 people in his ski group became infected. On his return from Italy to Britain he decided to stay home and isolate yourself as a precaution.

“I took a test before I felt ill and other people from the resort showed a positive result. Three days later I found out that I have a positive test. But it took more than a week before the symptoms started, “says the Briton.

The main symptoms Andrew calls “a rather exhausting and a terrible cough” and fever. With the latter he helped to keep up the paracetamol. The fever that the man felt “no different from normal flu symptoms”.

Despite popular belief, a coronavirus that primarily affects the elderly people with chronic serious illnesses (asthma, diabetes, heart disease), the presence of type 1 diabetes did not affect the course of the disease, says the British.

At the same time he admits that a lot is determined by the individual characteristics of a person.

“I wouldn’t want to catch it again”,— says Andrew. In total he will spend in isolation at home for 21 days.

