The WTA Doha. Garbine Muguruza vs Dayana Yastremskaya: live stream, preview, prediction

Garbine Muguruza vs Dayana Yastremskaya. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 26, 2020)

In one of the matches of the 1/8 finals of the tournament in Doha, Mugurus and Yastremskaya will play among themselves on February 26. Is Dayana ready for another victory after a successful game with the Australian Open champion? – we read the forecast of experts.

Garbine Muguruza

Two opposing matches at the tournament in Doha were held by Garbinier Mugurus . With great difficulty in the first round I beat Kasatkina (7-5, 5-7, 6-3). In the second round, she defeated Tomlyanovich (6-1, 6-2).

Garbinier did not leave a definite impression on his game in Doha. It was clearly noticeable that the Spaniard was not easy in the game with a chain on the back line of Kasatkina. The Spaniard made a lot of mistakes. However, Daria did not have a reliable and strong supply. Dayana has a good first serve in the arsenal. True, the Ukrainian tennis player often flirts and unjustifiably risks a lot.

Dayana Yastremskaya

Before the start in Doha, the most successful tournament of the current season at Dayana Yastremskaya was Adelaide with the final. Then it was possible to pick up a game form in the starting matches, to break out. Stopped in Adelaide Dayana only Ashley Barty in the decisive fight (6-2, 7-5).

Now at the tournament in Doha it is very similar to the situation with Adelaide being repeated. I managed to find my game in matches against Flipkens (6-2, 6-4) and Kenin (6-3, 7-6), to catch the pitch. Plus, in the second set of the match with Kenin, she was able to return to the game from the score 0-3 and win a tie-break. It will also give confidence to Dayana.

Forecast

In the line of bookmakers Muguruza received a small status as a favorite. Meanwhile, at the current bunch of tournaments in Dubai and Doha, the Spanish tennis player won only one convincing victory, without creating problems for herself during the match.

Yastremskaya is clearly on the rise as a game in the current segment of the season. Much comes out on the court, risk and focus on quick attacks are justified. It will not be easy to stop such Dayana. We think that for a coefficient above 2.00 it is worth playing the bet on the victory of the Ukrainian tennis player again.

Our forecast is Yastremskaya’s victory for a coefficient of 2.18 in BC Winline.