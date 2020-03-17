The yacht of a Saudi Prince capsized and partially sank in Greece (photos)

In a repair dock in Greece, near Athens, capsized and partially sank a luxury yacht Nourah of Riyad worth about $ 79 million. The 70-foot yacht lying on its side when it tried to raise from the water and dropped it.

There were no casualties and no pollution of the environment. However, damage to the equipment port and a nearby cruise ship Lamadin. She Nourah of Riyad insured.

As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, the owner of the vessel — 40-year-old Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd al-Saud is the grandson of the late king of Saudi Arabia Fahd.

The yacht was built in 2008. Its interiors were decorated by the famous designer Donald Starkey. On Board can accommodate up to 18 guests. There are 11 cabins, a Jacuzzi and a cinema.

