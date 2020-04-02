The young wife sent Petrosyan to the isolation

Молодая жена отправила Петросяна на самоизоляцию

Young wife Russian humorist Evgeny Petrosyan Tatiana Brukhanova, which, according to rumors, recently became a mother, sent her husband to the isolation.

About it write the Russian journalists who unsuccessfully tried to talk Petrosyan.

“Eugene vaganovich is-isolation — told us Brukhanova. — Will not talk” — writes “the Source”.

On the isolation itself Brukhanova, because his wife recently returned home after a holiday in the UAE. But the woman, according to her, goes to the store and the pharmacy. She passed the test for the coronavirus, the result is negative, but Brukhanova does not relax.

Petrosyan also not bored. It’s remote-starred in the show, Ivan Urgant, and stated that the gadgets help him in seclusion.

By the way, Urgant has declassified the sex of the baby Petrosian and Brownboy.

