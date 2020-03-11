The youngest athlete in the Olympic games 2020 from Syria

Hand Zaza, 11-year-old Syrian tennis player, qualified for the Olympic games in Tokyo and will be their youngest member. The girl gained its license qualification table tennis tournament in West Asia.

In the final selection of the 11-year-old Zaza beat 42-year-old Mariana of Sakoian from Lebanon (4:3).

11-year-old Zaza is a 155-th place in world ranking.

Originally the most young participant of Tokyo 2020, claimed 12-year-old British skateboarder Skye brown, but Zaza got him beat.

At the same time, Syrian tennis player is only the fifth youngest participant in the history of Games. The record belongs to the Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras, who in 1896 at the first modern Olympics, won a bronze medal in the team competition at the age of 10 years and 218 days, reports BAGNET.