The youngest billionaire in the world has published photos in a sexy bodysuit

The youngest billionaire in the world, the businesswoman and model Kylie Jenner, whose sister Kendall recently broke the quarantine and the “bump” on the criticism of fans who decided to go the other way, and instead of angry responses to collect in the Network of likes and praise.

For this 22-year-old celebrity shared the in revealing white bodysuit without a bra, profitable emphasized her sexy figure.

Like all representatives of the family Kardashian Kylie Jenner can boast of luxurious forms.

Thus Jenner holds my hair, opening the face and sudovym makeup. She also wore some jewelry: round earrings, a bracelet, a thin chain and a few rings.

“Hot”, “You’re such an angel”, “OK, Queen, you always surprise”, “Wow, gorgeous!”, “Divine” — admired businesswoman subscribers in the comments under the post, which has garnered more than six million likes. Therefore, the aim of beauty has obviously been achieved.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter