The youngest son of Michael Jackson bought for his 18th birthday, a Villa for $ 2.6 million (photos)

The younger son of the king of pop Michael Jackson Blanket 21 February is 18 years old. According to the American magazine Variety, the young man made a gift — purchased in Calabasas (California) two-storey Villa for $ 2.6 million. The house has eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms, two spacious living rooms, a gym, a large kitchen with a Breakfast bar. In the garden there is a barbecue area and outdoor swimming pool.

Now all the children of Jackson own their own homes. 21-year-old Paris Jackson lives in Topanga canyon near. There in the spring of 2017 she bought a $ 2 million house. And Prince Michael Jackson Jr. I, who on February 13 was 23 years old, lives in Rancho Palos Verdes — also in the neighborhood. His house is estimated at $ 2.2 million. The children of the famous singer is very close. They are often seen and try to spend as much time as possible with each other. This is especially true brothers.

18-year-old Blanket (right) with his older brother

Prince Michael Jackson II (the official name of the Blanket) was born to a surrogate mother, whose name is still kept secret. He was given the nickname Blanket because my father covered the boy’s head with a blanket, hiding his face from photographers. In 2015, teenager tired of his so-called. And he said that from now on it should all be called differently — Bigi, which means “big”.

Party on the occasion of his 18th birthday he had already staged in the new house. The main guests were her brother and sister Bigi. They posted a touching and humorous at the same time congratulations on the pages in Instagram.

As previously reported “FACTS”, in 2013 Michael Jackson was in the top 20 bad parents. The star father was on the penultimate place in the list.

