The youngest victim of the coronavirus in Europe was a 14-year-old boy (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon

The youngest at the moment, a victim of coronavirus in Europe was a 14-year-old resident of Portugal. The boy, whose name has not been released, lived in the city of Ovar. He died in hospital on the morning of March 29. As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, the child was not informed of the serious health problems except psoriasis, a chronic disease affecting primarily the skin.

who died in a hospital in Paris on Wednesday. The girl had good health. She died a week later after she started a “small cough”.

