Theme parks Universal Studios have extended the quarantine for coronavirus

Universal Studios theme parks in Hollywood and Orlando, which closed due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus and was supposed to open April 1, prolong the quarantine, and the opening date of Disneyland at the moment is April 1.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the closing of Universal Studios extended to April 19.

“We are extending the closing Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood until April 19, as we continue to respond to current conditions and consider the health and safety of team members and guests is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary”, – said in a statement Universal.

At the moment, Disneyland and Walt Disney World still needs to open April 1, but they might also extend the quarantine.

As previously reported, in the United States because of the coronavirus canceled the presentation of several awards and CinemaCon festival.