Then and now: what are today the actors of the series “Friends”

Aging is not scary when you see how cool remained “friends” of your childhood and adolescence.

22 September 1994 on the screens out the pilot episode of the sitcom “Friends”, which was the beginning of a spectacular success for the project and its actors.

Anyone can not believe that since it took 25 years! Yes, that’s how much time millions of viewers seek out the series season by season, laugh at the “Friends” and empathize with them. Well, jokes and funny remarks of heroes is a classic that every one of us knows.

A quarter of a century Monica, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Chandler and Ross again coming back to the anniversary episode to surprise fans of the cult TV show.

See photosimile the main and secondary actors in the past and now. And make sure that the time can steal youth, but not impressive charisma and world love!