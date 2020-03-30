There are new plot details for “Fantastic beasts 3”

Actor Dan fogler, who plays in a fantasy franchise by Jacob Kowalski (friend of newt Scamander), shared with the publication of Syfy Wire some details of the third film.

According to him, the action of the triquel will unfold during the Second world war, so apart from the magic of the struggles the characters are engaged in a real battle scene. Vogler also noted, that in spirit the third part will be closer to the first film than to the “Crimes of the Grindelwald”.

We will remind, earlier it was reported that the location of the third film will be Rio de Janeiro, but this Vogler said nothing.

Shooting continuing adventures of newt Scamander magizoology was to start March 16, but was postponed indefinitely because of the pandemic.