There are new scenes of the third part of the movie the adventures of bill and Ted

In the network appeared the new frame is third part of the cult film “the adventures of bill and Ted”. Photo published on the page of the picture on Twitter.

The original tape will be called Bill & Ted Face the Music. Both main characters return to the same actors – Keanu Reeves and Alex winter.

The new picture shows Ted (Keanu Reeves) and bill (Alex winter) in suits. Previously been shown a picture where bill and Ted are shown with their daughters – Billie (the Brigitte Lundy-Paine) and TEM (Samara weaving).

The Director of the film will be Dean Parisot and the screenplay for the new film was written by the creators of history about bill and Ted and the first two films Chris Matheson and ed Solomon.

The premiere of the film “bill and Ted 3” is scheduled for August 20, 2020.

