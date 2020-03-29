“There are no viruses” Lukashenka “hit” a hockey COVID-19 (video)

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has found another way of dealing with the coronavirus. If earlier, the Belarusian leader offered to resist the virus vodka and sauna, now sees salvation in the cold and took to the ice in the Amateur hockey team.

According to Lukashenko, he sees no reason to abandon his beloved hockey, even in the period of the pandemic.

“Better to die standing than live on my knees… there are no viruses whatsoever. You didn’t notice that they fly? And I also do not see! This fridge is in better health. This antivirus is the real cure, “said the President of Belarus, speaking after the game against the journalist of TV channel ONT.

We will remind, Belarus has confirmed 94 cases of coronavirus. The first cases identified on February 27. However, Lukashenko assures the citizens that the pandemic of Belarus is not in danger, because people have certainly suffered enough, and so now can count on God’s help.

In addition, the Belarusian President refused to send planes for tourists stranded due to quarantine abroad. Lukashenko believes that travelers behave irresponsibly and are to blame for their troubles.

Photo president.gov.by

