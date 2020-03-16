There is a chance to win: Ukraine is among the five favorites of “Eurovision”

The representatives of Ukraine at “Eurovision” group Go_A, which under forecasts of bookmakers, it only takes 25 place in the ranking and has questionable chances of reaching the final, could become the dark horse of the competition. Electro-folk collective with the song “Nightingale” – the audience liked it. As evidenced by the results of a survey of viewers, posted on the official website of the Eurovision Eurovisionworld.com. They put Go_A to fourth place.

In the first place is a Russian group Little Big with the song Uno, which was published in violation of the rules of the contest. The second line is Georgia (Tornike Kipiani “Take Me As I Am”), the third — Lithuania (The Roop “On Fire”). The favourite of the bookmakers Victoria from Bulgaria predicting only the sixth place.

Recall that the “Eurovision” could be in jeopardy due to the coronavirus. While the organizers do not intend to cancel the contest, he promised to resolve in early April.

Group Go_A introduced an updated version of the song “Nightingale”.

